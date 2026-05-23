After Sidra demolitions row, J&K minister tells forest officials: ‘First understand the law’

While chairing a meeting to review the implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) in Jammu and Kashmir, Rana took a swipe at forest officials, asking them to understand the law themselves first (X/Jawed Ahmed Rana)
As the demolition of dwellings belonging to tribal people in Jammu’s Sidra snowballed into a major controversy, Jammu and Kashmir’s Forest and Ecology Minister Javed Rana on Saturday had some tough words for the bureaucracy. While chairing a meeting to review the implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) in Jammu and Kashmir, Rana took a swipe at forest officials, telling them to “first understand” the law themselves.
Rana told the meeting that he is concerned that some officials have an “inadequate understanding” of the Forest Rights Act and asked them to “develop a clearer and more comprehensive understanding” before implementing it. Commissioner Secretary Forests Sheetal Nanda, Secretary Tribal Affairs Prasana Ramaswamy and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests were also present at the meeting.
Sources said an angry Rana asked forest officials to read the judgments of the Supreme Court and the J&K High Court on the rights of forest dwellers.
“The officials must possess thorough knowledge of the legal and humanitarian aspects of the legislation (Forest Rights Act),” Rana told the officials. “It is important to ensure justice.”
On May 19, forest officials and the J-K Police demolished 32 structures belonging to tribal people at Raika Bandi in Jammu’s Sidra, leaving many Gujjar and Bakerwal families without shelter.
The demolitions attracted severe criticism from political parties across the divide. Rana, a Gujjar leader, constituted a committee to probe the demolitions. The committee, comprising members from the forest and revenue departments, has been tasked with examining the legality of the demolitions in light of the Forest Rights Act.
Rana also reviewed the status of claims filed by tribal people under the Forest Rights Act, the functioning of committees constituted under the Act, and measures taken to safeguard the rights of tribal people and forest dwellers. He asked forest officials to create awareness among tribal people regarding the Forest Rights Act.
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“The eligible beneficiaries must be made fully aware of their legal and constitutional rights so that they can avail themselves of the protections and benefits guaranteed under law,” he told the officials. He asked them to examine all pending claims under the Forest Rights Act on priority. “The core objective of the Act is to recognise and protect the legitimate rights of forest dwellers and ensure justice to tribal communities.”
Warning forest officials against evictions, Rana directed them to “arrest any mischievous attempts by officers to play to the wishes of empowered fringe elements of society”.
Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter.
Expertise and Experience
Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development.
Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor.
Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans:
Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance.
Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population.
Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley.
Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More