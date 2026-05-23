After Sidra demolitions row, J&K minister tells forest officials: ‘First understand the law’

While chairing a meeting to review the implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) in Jammu and Kashmir, Rana took a swipe at forest officials, asking them to understand the law themselves first (X/Jawed Ahmed Rana)

As the demolition of dwellings belonging to tribal people in Jammu’s Sidra snowballed into a major controversy, Jammu and Kashmir’s Forest and Ecology Minister Javed Rana on Saturday had some tough words for the bureaucracy. While chairing a meeting to review the implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) in Jammu and Kashmir, Rana took a swipe at forest officials, telling them to “first understand” the law themselves.

Rana told the meeting that he is concerned that some officials have an “inadequate understanding” of the Forest Rights Act and asked them to “develop a clearer and more comprehensive understanding” before implementing it. Commissioner Secretary Forests Sheetal Nanda, Secretary Tribal Affairs Prasana Ramaswamy and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests were also present at the meeting.