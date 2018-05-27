Sidhu: Wife, son won’t take up government jobs offered to them

Punjab, Local Bodies and Tourism Minister, Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh) Punjab, Local Bodies and Tourism Minister, Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

More than a month after his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu was appointed Punjab State Warehousing Chairperson and two days after his son Karan Singh Sidhu was appointed assistant advocate general by the Congress government in Punjab, Local Bodies and Tourism Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu Saturday said both would not take up their jobs.

Just a day earlier, while talking to The Sunday Express Friday, Sidhu had defended his son’s appointment calling it a selection on merit. About his wife,he said she was appointed to honour a promise made to her by the Congress high command in the run-up to last year’s Assembly elections in Punjab. Navjot Kaur herself told The Sunday Express Thursday that after initial reluctance, she was “70 per cent” ready to join as PSWC Chairperson and would join next week.

On Saturday, the minister said at a press conference that her conscience did not allow her to take up the job.

Sidhu, who has in the past criticised political opponents for nepotism, said it was his wife and son’s decision not to take up the offers. Sidhu said his son called him on phone Saturday and told him to “call Sir (Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda) to inform his (Karan’s) decision that he cannot join.”

As per Sidhu, Karan had been working with the Punjab AG’s office for over a year without charging anything.

