Sidhu reaches Kartarpur Corridor, ends five months of self-imposed political exile

It was a public appearance for cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu after a self-imposed exile of almost five months when he reached the Integrated Check Post at Kartarpur Corridor on the Indian side to cross over to Pakistan.

As soon as he was seen at the immigration counters, Sidhu was swarmed by pilgrims as well as several political leaders cutting across party lines. Most of the Congress and AAP MLAs were seen meeting him warmly.

Sidhu, after showing reluctance to speak to the media, said he was thankful to Guru Nanak for the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor. Responding to a question that he was being given credit for the opening of Kartarpur, Sidhu said with folded hands, “It has all been done by Baba Nanak.”

He was seen interacting with his colleagues and telling them about how he spent his five months of exile. “I was meditating for 15-20 hours every day. I was in the other world.”

When AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan asked him why did he stay away from the Assembly, he said, “When somebody casts aspersions on my character, I cannot tolerate that.”

He said he would be going to Pakistan with Indian Jatha. He added he would attend the inauguration function of Pakistan and address the gathering if asked to.

Sidhu had been staying away from the media as well as public glare. He has not been attending any party functions and skipped two sessions of Vidhan Sabha ae well.