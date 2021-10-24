Sidhu rakes up ‘real issues’, Manish Tewari says ‘chaos and anarchy’ in Punjab Congress

Amid a slugfest in Punjab Congress over Aroosa Alam, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday indicated that the Punjab government had forgotten the real issues concerning the state even as senior Congress leader Manish Tewari stated “chaos and anarchy was openly playing out in state unit of party”.

While Sidhu hit out at his own party government, Tewari hit out at former party general secretary in-charge Harish Rawat, the Mallikarjun Kharge committee and Sidhu.

Sidhu tweeted: “Punjab must come back to its real issues that concern every punjabi and our future generations … How will we counter the financial emergency that stares upon us? I will stick to the real issues and not let them take a backseat!”

In another tweet, he said, "The choice is clear between irreparable damage and the last chance for damage control … Who will bring back state's resources to the state's coffers, instead of them going to private pockets ?? Who will lead the initiative for resurrection our great state to prosperity !!

“Let the mist clear, reality shine like the sun upon the roadmap for revival of Punjab, shunning those who protect the selfish vested interests and focus only on the path that will lead to Jittega Punjab, Jittegi Punjabiyat and Jittega Har Punjabi !!! “

Sidhu’s tweets came a few hours after Chief Minister Charanjit Channi went live on his Facebook page at 3 am while meeting people in his office.

Sources said Sidhu was upset at real issues being put on the back burner, while the CM was busy projecting himself as a common man’s CM.

Meanwhile, Tewari was scathing in his attack against the party. Reacting to Idea Exchange program in IE/FE with Harish Rawat, Tewari wrote: “Respected @harishrawatcmuk ji Since you referred to me in this interview. I also have great regard & respect for you going back to days when I headed @nsui & you @CongressSevadal. However in my 40 years plus in @INCIndia I have never seen such chaos & anarchy as what is playing out in @INCPunjab today.

“Repeated open defiance of AICC by a PCC President, colleagues squabbling publicly with each other like children. Guttural language against each other that even fish wives would not use.For the past 5 months it is @INCPunjab vs @INCPunjab.”

In another tweet, he said: “Do we think that people of Punjab are not disgusted by this daily soap opera?Irony is that those who complained loudest of transgressions & aberrations were unfortunately & continue to be worst offenders themselves. History would record that the appointment of the Committee that ostensibly heard perceived & real grievances was a serious error of judgement. Where is progress on the issues that agitated these MLA’s & other eminences- Bargari,Drugs, Power PPA’s, illegal sand mining. Has there been any movement forward…….”