Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala practises shooting with cop’s AK-47; 9 booked, DSP suspended

Punjab Police Monday booked controversial Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and eight others, including five policemen, after a video showing him firing shots from the AK-47 of a police personnel at a shooting range went viral.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta also placed on suspension Sangrur DSP (Headquarters) Daljit Singh Virk, who facilitated the shooting a few days ago, at a time when the entire state is under curfew over coronavirus outbreak. Those booked include at least three “professional shooters”, one of then being national level skeet shooter Karam Singh Lehal.

A senior Punjab police officer told The Indian Express that the shooting range where Moosewala fired shots from official AK-47, the weapon of one of the gunmen, belonged to Lehal in Barnala district where the case was registered.

