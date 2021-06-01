Punjab Congress feud: Sidhu meets three-member committee, says he has uncovered truth of Punjab

Sidhu met the three member committee appointed by AICC president Sonia Gandhi to look into the Congress feud. (File)

After about a two-month-long tirade against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, his bête noire and Congress leader, Navjot Sidhu on Tuesday met the three-member committee appointed by AICC president Sonia Gandhi to look into the Congress feud and said that he has conveyed the voice of people at the grassroots level in the state to the high command.

Sidhu is the only party leader who had about a two-hour-long meeting with the three members of the committee led by the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, with former Delhi MP, JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat as members.



After the meeting, Sidhu told the media, “I came on the invitation of the high command. Whatever they asked me about the people of Punjab, I apprised them. I have come to make sure that the voice of the people of Punjab reaches the high command. I have come to convey their message. My stand is that the democratic power of people that goes to the government in the form of taxes should go back to the people, in whatever form. I came to tell the truth. The power of the people must return to the people. I have completely uncovered the truth. The truth may be oppressed but it cannot be defeated. So I have brought the truth of Punjab to the notice of the high command. We have to make the truth victorious and defeat every anti-Punjab force.” He refused to speak further.

Sidhu has been cornering his own party government as well as Amarinder on various issues. He has been saying that Punjab, a cash-crunched and debt-ridden state, had many resources to fill empty coffers if its pilferage to private pockets is checked.



He had as Cabinet minister, suggested to the government that a state having three rivers can make hundreds of crores from sand. He had also stated that it can make hundreds of crores from liquor as well. His suggestions, however, were trashed.

He has waged war on Twitter against the Chief Minister, raising issues of the unfulfillment of promises, his quid-pro-quo with Akalis, calling it a 75-25 per cent partnership, and the issue of the botched-up probe in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing.