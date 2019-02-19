For Sidhu, Imran Khan’s friendship takes precedence over India: Kejriwal

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was more concerned about his friendship with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan than the well-being of India, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed Tuesday.

Slamming the Congress leader for his “utterances” in the wake of the Pulwama attack, in which around 40 CRPF personnel were killed, Kejriwal said Sidhu’s statement had “hurt the sentiments” of the nation.

Following the audacious attack carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), the cricketer-turned-politician had said that an entire nation could not be blamed for the actions of “a handful of people”.

“Sidhu’s statement has hurt the sentiments of entire nation,” Kejriwal, who arrived here to attend the marriage reception of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Baljinder Kaur told media persons.

“It seems for Sidhu, friendship (with Khan) comes first and then the nation,” the AAP national convener said as he condemned Sidhu for the “irresponsible” statement.