Sidhu advisor Malwinder Singh Mali courts trouble with Facebook posts

A day after former DGP Mohammad Mustafa turned down the post of adviser offered by Navjot Singh Sindhu, another one of the Punjab Congress president’s chosen four waded into controversy on Thursday for his social media posts.

A few hours before being named by Sidhu as one of his four advisers, Malwinder Singh Mali, a former teacher with the Punjab education department, took to Facebook to write that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were trying to create communal tension in Punjab.

Mali, in his post, asked Punjabis to be cautious of the trio’s handiwork of creating an atmosphere of mistrust.

Further, he wrote that All India Congress Committee chief Sonia Gandhi had asked the CM to work together with Sidhu and asked Amarinder to present a proposal for a rejig in the Cabinet.

The Punjab Cabinet has one vacant seat. It fell vacant after Sidhu resigned as minister in 2019.

While no party leader has come out openly against the choice of advisers by Sidhu, some of those supporting him have expressed their dismay in private.