Sidelined Ramesh Chennithala bats for one-time rival Oommen Chandy

As new power equations emerge in the Congress’s Kerala unit, former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala Friday came out in open support of one-time rival Oommen Chandy, saying the party leadership has an obligation to discuss organizational matters with the former chief minister.

The Congress new power centre in the state unit comprises AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, KPCC president K Sudhakaran and leader of opposition V D Satheesan. The trio has effectively sidelined Chennithala and Chandy, who headed rival camps in the party for the past 18 years.

Both Chennithala and Chandy have been annoyed over their exclusion in selecting new District Congress Committee chiefs. The new leadership, however, has made it clear that that group loyalty would not be a factor any more while picking leaders for organisational slots.

At a party function in Chandy’s home town Kottayam, Chennithala said: “I am only an ordinary member of the party. But Chandy is a member of the working committee. Everyone has the obligation to discuss the organizational matters with Chandy. The leadership should take all persons along.”