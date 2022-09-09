scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Supreme Court grants bail to journalist Siddique Kappan bail

Siddique Kappan was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh government while on his way to Hathras to cover the gangrape and murder of a Dalit girl in 2020 and subsequently booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Siddique Kappan (File)

The Supreme Court on Friday said it would grant bail to Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh government while on his way to Hathras to cover the gangrape and murder of a Dalit girl in 2020 and subsequently booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The SC said it would allow Kappan to remain in Delhi and mark his presence in a local police station for six weeks, before relocating to his native place in Kerala, where he would have to report to the police.

Earlier this week, the Uttar Pradesh police told the Supreme Court that the “investigation has revealed that petitioner is the think tank of PFI (Popular Front of India)” and had even “advised” one of the two PFI “hit squad” members arrested with explosives in Lucknow in February last year.

Kappan was arrested in October 2020 while on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, where a young Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped, and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The Allahabad High Court had dismissed his bail application earlier this month.

