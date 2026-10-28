‘Victim’ in sting operation tells police she never met Siddaramaiah

The ‘victim’ in the alleged ‘sting operation’ video targeting former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah learnt to have told the police that she had never met the Congress leader and that whatever she said in the video was done at the instructions of certain people.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru City police is investigating the case following a complaint by Siddaramaiah on October 6 over the circulation of the video.

The former Chief Minister alleged that the video was fabricated and circulated with the intention of blackmailing him and damaging his reputation.

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According to an officer who is part of the investigation, the ‘victim’ woman in the video told the police that a group had approached her in 2023, paid her money and tutored her on what to say.