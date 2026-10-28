‘Victim’ in sting operation tells police she never met Siddaramaiah

The ‘victim’ in the alleged ‘sting operation’ video targeting former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah learnt to have told the police that she had never met the Congress leader and that whatever she said in the video was done at the instructions of certain people.
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru City police is investigating the case following a complaint by Siddaramaiah on October 6 over the circulation of the video.
The former Chief Minister alleged that the video was fabricated and circulated with the intention of blackmailing him and damaging his reputation.
According to an officer who is part of the investigation, the ‘victim’ woman in the video told the police that a group had approached her in 2023, paid her money and tutored her on what to say.
“She said that she had given the statement accordingly. She also said that she had never met Siddaramaiah, but was aware that he was the chief minister. The woman has admitted that she met Rakesh Shetty and Kripa Alva (a Congress leader and former Karnataka Child Rights Commission chief),” the officer said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime 2) of Bengaluru City police, Raja Imam Kasim P, who is heading the probe, refused to comment, saying the investigation is still underway.
In his complaint, Siddaramaiah alleged that the unidentified creators of YouTube channel — Karnataka Honey Trap — were involved in spreading a fake sting video shot in 2023 allegedly by Power TV MD Rakesh Shetty and others.
“On 27-09-2026, some unknown persons made false, malicious and false allegations against the complainant on a YouTube channel, secretly filmed a (clandestine) video on the social media platform, published the video on YouTube and circulated it publicly, causing damage to the public honour and life of the complainant, and an investigation should be conducted against the persons who created it with malicious intent and disseminated it on YouTube,” states the FIR registered based on Siddaramaiah’s complaint.
Power TV MD Rakesh Shetty approached the court and was granted anticipatory bail on October 23. He has since appeared before the police multiple times to record statements.
On the other hand, Congress spokesperson Kripa Alva, who is allegedly said to be in the video with Rakesh Shetty, has also appeared before the police. “She has given her statement that she was unaware that it was being recorded and was unaware of the woman. But she said that she had joined Rakesh Shetty when he told her that he wanted to expose some people,” a police officer said.
“We will be calling them to record their statements in future too. There are a lot of unanswered questions given that many people are involved and the purported video is said to be of 2023, before Karnataka Assembly elections,” a police officer added.
On October 23, Siddaramaiah accused Alva and Shetty of orchestrating the sting operation.
“There is no truth in the allegation and it has been done to blackmail me. The truth has to come out and people should know that the allegation is not true. Let the investigation reveal the conspiracy,” he had said.
Union Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy has already demanded a CBI investigation into the case.