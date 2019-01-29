Siddaramaiah snatches mic from woman party worker — dislodges dupatta, sparks row

Former Karnataka chief minister and leader of the party in state legislature Siddaramaiah landed in a controversy on Monday after he was seen behaving in a rough manner with a woman party worker, who was among dozens of people who came to meet him in Varuna region near Mysore, represented by his son Yathindra in the Assembly.

Videos of the interaction with party workers, held after the inauguration of an irrigation project started during Siddaramaiah’s tenure, showed the former chief minister repeatedly trying to ask the woman party worker to sit even as she tries to speak using a microphone.

Siddaramaiah is seen grabbing the microphone — resulting in the woman’s dupatta being pulled along with the microphone — and forcing the woman to sit down in front of him to explain herself.

The Opposition BJP targeted the Congress-JDS coalition government after visuals of the former chief minister grabbing the microphone went viral.

“CM Kumaraswamy asks a farmer woman where she slept. JDS MLA Sa Ra Mahesh calls a women cop bloody rascal and Siddaramaiah is threatening and abusing a woman openly. Demon Dushyasana is finally reborn and resumed power in govt of Karnataka. This is how Congress-JDS treats women,’’ the BJP’s Karnataka unit tweeted.

Siddaramaiah later clarified that the woman he was interacting with was a party worker known to him for 15 years.

“The lady Mrs Jamalar has clarified what occurred at the meeting. The BJP has insulted her by politicising the incident. The whole world knows about how much they respect women,’’ the former chief minister said.

“Smt. Jamalar has given clarification about the incident that happened in the public meeting. @BJP4India leaders have insulted her by politicising the issue. There is nothing to learn from @BJP4India leaders & the whole world knows about how much they respect women,” he added.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, in response to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s tweet seeking action against Union Minister and BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde for his remarks about a Congress leader’s wife, said, “Rahul Gandhi should say what he will do to Siddaramaiah. Television screens have shown how the ex- chief minister has behaved with a woman. Its shameful, violation of modesty and condemnable. I hope (Chief Minister H D ) Kumaraswamy has seen it and its a cognizable offence. Gandhi should take action against his own leader first.”

Reacting to the incident, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said, “We are strongly of the view that people in public life, people in the political space need to be sensitive about the manner in which colleagues, and especially if colleagues belong an other gender, should be treated.” —WITH ENS DELHI