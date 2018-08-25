Siddaramaiah says he will be Karnataka CM again, Kumaraswamy says efforts on to destabilise his govt

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, while speaking at Holenarasipur in Hassan district on Friday expressed his desire to become the chief minister. Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, while speaking at Holenarasipur in Hassan district on Friday expressed his desire to become the chief minister.

Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s remark that he would like to have another stint as CM has triggered a fresh political controversy in the state. The former Karnataka CM, while speaking to reporters in Hassan district’s Holenarasipur on Friday, expressed his desire to become the chief minister again. However, he didn’t mention when he would like to take the reigns of the state.

His remarks come amid a factional feud within the state Congress and it has further led to speculations that whether the coalition government headed by incumbent H D Kumaraswamy will be successful. “I want to become the chief minister and I will. Many of my adversaries ganged up against me after the 2018 Assembly polls. Hence, I couldn’t get the post… But politics is not stagnant. It will keep changing,” Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by Deccan Herald.

ALSO READ | Alliance with Congress for Lok Sabha polls depends on how it treats us: HD Kumaraswamy

However, the Congress high command tried to steer clear of the controversy, insisting that there was no threat to the coalition government and that Kumaraswamy will complete his full term. “Yes, we want him (Siddaramaiah) to become chief minister again. But he is not the one to unseat Kumaraswamy for this purpose. “I know Siddaramaiah for over three decades now,” Revenue Minister R V Deshpande told DH.

On Saturday, Kumaraswamy said that efforts are being made to destabilise his government. “Efforts are being made to destabilise the government. I learnt from the media that there will be a new government in September (this year) and someone is ready to become the chief minister,” he told reporters without taking Siddaramaiah’s name.

However, Siddaramaiah, while speaking to the media in Mysuru earlier in the day, clarified that he would become the chief minister if people blessed him in the next assembly polls. He also said that the next assembly polls would be held after 5 years. In this way, he tried to sweep aside the speculations regarding the formation of a new government in September this year.

Kumaraswamy also said that he would not try to save his seat and try to do good work as long as he is the CM. “I am aware of what is happening. I am not bothered. I will not try to save my seat. I will try to do good work as long as I am the Chief Minister,” he said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd