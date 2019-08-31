Siddaramaiah draws flak from JD(S), BJP over ‘objectionable’ remark

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah found himself in trouble for his apparent remarks on Janata Dal (Secular), Congress’ ally in the previous coalition government, which he claims was directed at BJP, reported news agency PTI.

While talking to reporters in Mysuru’s Periapatna on Friday, the Congress leader had used a Kannada adage which after translation means “Incapable of dancing, a prostitute called the dance floor uneven”. He was responding to a question about JD(S) leaders blaming him for the collapse of the coalition government in the state.

The senior leader’s remark evoked strong reactions from the JD(S) with the party’s national general secretary and spokesperson Ramesh Babu saying it reflects Siddaramaiah’s frustration. While BJP claimed that Siddaramaiah’s remark reflected his party’s culture.

“Being a former chief minister, the language he uses is highly improper and very low level. That is the culture of Siddaramaiah and his party,” BJP spokesperson S Prakash told PTI.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah told reporters at Dharmasthala on Saturday that his remarks were directed at the BJP. “I was referring to the BJP. It is a very common adage in the rural areas around Mysuru. Those who cannot run the government call the floor uneven,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Congress-JD(S) alliance government collapsed on July 22 after the confidence motion moved by the then-Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was defeated in the state Assembly.

Siddaramaiah had come in the line of fire for the fall of the government as most of the rebel Congress MLAs, including S T Somashekar, Byrathi Basavaraj, M T B Nagaraj, Munirathna and K Sudhakar, were considered his loyalists.