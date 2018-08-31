Siddaramaiah clears air, says JD(S)-Congress govt in Karnataka will last full term

Last week, Siddaramaiah created ripples in political circles after he suggested that he would become the chief minister once again. Last week, Siddaramaiah created ripples in political circles after he suggested that he would become the chief minister once again.

Dispelling speculations about the widening rift within the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the alliance will last its full term of five years. “This (Karnataka) government will survive for five years and will abide by the common minimum programme that has been decided,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bengaluru.

The former CM also stated that the government was looking for an expansion of the Cabinet in the third week of September.

Last week, Siddaramaiah created ripples in political circles after he suggested that he would become the chief minister once again. This triggered speculation in the Congress and the JD(S) that the survival of the coalition government headed by CM Kumaraswamy is doubtful.

READ | Siddaramaiah wants to be Karnataka CM again, Kumaraswamy says efforts on to ‘destabilise my govt’

Subsequently, Siddaramaiah clarified his remarks and said: “I had said that the Congress will come to power again after five years and I will become chief minister once again.”

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy exuded confidence that his government would complete its full term and categorically rejected reports of “confusion” among the coalition partners. “We can resolve confusion only when it is there. There is no confusion,” Kumaraswamy told reporters.

He also downplayed reports of his predecessor expressing the desire to become the chief minister again.”Everyone should have aspiration to become a chief minister. Anybody can become a chief minister. Yeddyurappa can also. You cannot grow in politics if you don’t have aspiration,” Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by Deccan Herald.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd