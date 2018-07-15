‘Sick mindset’ of PM Modi an issue of national concern, says Congress’ Anand Sharma

Congress Senior Leaders Anand Sharma said that party belongs to every person and religion of the country. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Congress Senior Leaders Anand Sharma said that party belongs to every person and religion of the country. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The Congress on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for claiming the party works only for the interests of Muslim men. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said: “This sick mindset of his (Modi) is an issue of national concern, the PM gives out statements which are wrong as per history and facts.”

The Congress leader said that party belongs to every person and religion of the country and it needs no certificate from Narendra Modi about its credentials and ideology.

“PM is for entire India and not only BJP. His main political rival, Congress party has led nationalist movements and struggle for freedom. Calling the party a ‘Muslim party’ is not befitting of a PM. He has less knowledge of history. He writes his own history,” he said.

“He will have to be reminded that presidents of the party were Mahatma Gandhi, JL Nehru, Sardar Patel, Lala Lajpat Rai, Maulana Azad. It will be better if he keeps a list of Congress Presidents in his office. Maybe then he will leave his habit of giving wrong statements,” he added.

PM Modi, during a public event in Azamgarh on Saturday, targeted the Congress over its opposition to the Triple Talaq bill and questioned if the party only belonged to Muslim men?

“In the 21st century, these political parties are still living in the 18th century. These dynastic parties are toiling to oust Modi. I want to tell them that there are still four or five days left for the Parliament session to begin. Meet the victims of talaq and nikah halala, ask them about their plight, and then put your point of view in Parliament,” he said.

The Congress also blamed the Modi government for providing false data about the upliftment of people from below poverty line during the four years of their governance. Sharma said that the PM’s claim that five crore people have been lifted out of poverty in two years is laughable and a mockery of the poor. Sharma added that between 2004-2014, 14 crore Indians were lifted out of the poverty net, in fact after demonetisation crores of people have been thrown below poverty line triggered by the launch of GST and destruction of small and medium industries.

Meanwhile, the Congress said that the Opposition leaders will meet ahead of the Monsoon Session on Monday to strategise about cornering the government and demanding answers on issues related to increasing bank frauds, women safety, threats to national security.

