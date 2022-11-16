scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

‘Sick minds’: Tharoor slams trolls over comments on picture with woman

"This young girl has suffered for an innocent picture taken at a reception for over a hundred people, at which I must have posed for photos with over fifty! Keep your sick minds to yourselves, trolls!" he said.

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi Tharoor Congress presidency, Madhusudan Mistry, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsShashi TharoorCongress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File)

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday lashed out at trolls who took swipes over a photograph of him with a woman at an event, saying they should realise there are real human beings involved in their abuse.

His comments came over a tweet by a woman who took down her pictures with Tharoor after the trolling. “It breaks my heart how the RW right wing people are using my pictures with Tharoor sir in the wrong context and spreading misinformation for the sake of political gains,” she said The post went on to say she met him at a literature festival to which she had been invited. “…, like any other people clicked a few pictures too for the great author he’s. There are no political or personal stories related to it. I have always looked upto him,” she added.

Tharoor, the Congress’ MP from Thiruvananthapuram and a prolific author, tagged her tweet in his response.

“Trolls should realise there are real human beings involved in their abuse.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...Premium
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assetsPremium
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assets
I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here’s what Rivaba Jadeja h...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here’s what Rivaba Jadeja h...

“This young girl has suffered for an innocent picture taken at a reception for over a hundred people, at which I must have posed for photos with over fifty! Keep your sick minds to yourselves, trolls!” he said.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 02:43:11 pm
Next Story

DU Admissions 2022: Several seats in science courses remain vacant, principals blame delayed admission process

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement