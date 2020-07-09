Sick lioness rescued from Amreli dies on way to Junagadh

The animal died on way to Junagadh, said Dushyant Vasavada, chief conservator of forests (CCF) of Junagadh wildlife circle. (Representational) The animal died on way to Junagadh, said Dushyant Vasavada, chief conservator of forests (CCF) of Junagadh wildlife circle. (Representational)

A sub-adult Asiatic lioness, rescued hours ago from Savarkundla in a sick condition, died due to ‘multiple organ failure’ while it was being shifted to Sakkarbaug Zoo in Junagadh, forest officers said on Thursday.

The 2.5-year-old lioness was rescued by the forest staff from revenue area of Vavdi village in Rajula taluka of Amreli district on Wednesday after the animal was found sick. It was initially taken to Babarkot Rescue Centre near Jafrabsad in Amreli district but was later referred to Sakkarbagu Zoo in Junagadh for further treatment. However, the animal died on way to Junagadh, said Dushyant Vasavada, chief conservator of forests (CCF) of Junagadh wildlife circle.

“After the death, the lioness was transferred (back) to Babarkot for post-mortem. The primary reason (of death) was multiple organ failure,” said Vasavada.

The CCF said that veterinarians have collected samples from the dead lioness for laboratory tests. “Samples will be sent for laboratory tests to ascertain what caused multiple organ failure leading to the death,” said Vasavada.

