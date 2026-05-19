‘We have a Constitution’: MEA’s Sibi George counters Norwegian journalist on India’s credibility

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday (May 18) defended India’s democratic institutions, constitutional values, and diversity during a media interaction in Oslo, after questions were raised about press freedom and human rights amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Norway.

While addressing reporters in Oslo, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George engaged in a tense exchange with a Norwegian journalist after she repeatedly questioned India’s credibility and international trustworthiness. “Why should we trust you?” she asked.

The MEA Secretary (West) responded, stating that India has a Constitution that guarantees electoral freedoms, voting rights for women, and fundamental rights for all citizens of the country.

“We have a constitution which guarantees the rights of the people, fundamental rights of the people. We have, you know, we have equal rights for the women of our country, which is very important. In 1947, we gave the freedom to vote for our women. We together, we won the freedom together, and they won itself,” George said.

#WATCH | Oslo, Norway | MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George responds to question by reporters from Norway – “Why should we trust you?” ” Will the PM take critical questions from the Indian Press?” pic.twitter.com/iaEGIlVG08 — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026

“Many countries I know, the voting right for women came several decades after India gave that freedom. You know, this, because we believe in equality, we believe in human rights. And what is the best example of human rights? The right to change government, the right to vote. And that is what is happening in India. We are so proud of that,” he added.

‘This is my press conference,’ says George

George then firmly responded to repeated interruptions while answering questions on India’s international credibility, stating, “Let me answer the question, please don’t interrupt me. You asked a question–this is my press conference. You asked why should a country trust India, let me answer that question.”

He then cited India’s multilingual and vibrant media ecosystem while responding to press freedom concerns raised by one of the reporters in Oslo.

“You know how many stories are up here. We have how many breaking news coming every day in the evening. At least 200 TV channels in Delhi alone, in English language, in Hindi language and multiple languages. People have no understanding of the scale of India. People have no understanding,” he said.

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George further emphasised India’s adherence to the rule of law, adding, “India is a country that believes in the rule of law. We have always been following rules wherever it is. We play by the book. That is India’s reputation.”

The MEA Secretary (West) then highlighted India’s COVID-19 support efforts and its contributions to mathematics, culture, and global heritage while responding to questions on the country’s global credibility.

“You look around, and you see an India connect everywhere in the world. India has the numbers you see on your phones–it originated in India. Shoonya, zero, originated in India. Chess originated in India. So we are proud of that civilisation. Yoga, which the world admires today, originated in India. India had epics and books.”