As Siang row simmers, questions over whether stakeholders were consulted

Continuing to raise their voice against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) on Monday alleged that the Arunachal Pradesh government had not consulted the landowners who would be affected by the proposed project.

It also alleged that a lack of transparency and awareness among the local communities regarding the project has led to a loss of trust in the state government.

SIFF spokesperson Tagori Mize said the state government did not discuss the merits and demerits of the proposed project with the affected communities.

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The 11,200-MW project, which is touted to be India’s biggest hydropower project, is currently at the pre-feasibility survey stage. Both the central and state governments have maintained that the project is a national security issue and essential to counter China’s mega dam project.