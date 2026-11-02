As Siang row simmers, questions over whether stakeholders were consulted

Continuing to raise their voice against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) on Monday alleged that the Arunachal Pradesh government had not consulted the landowners who would be affected by the proposed project.
It also alleged that a lack of transparency and awareness among the local communities regarding the project has led to a loss of trust in the state government.
SIFF spokesperson Tagori Mize said the state government did not discuss the merits and demerits of the proposed project with the affected communities.
The 11,200-MW project, which is touted to be India’s biggest hydropower project, is currently at the pre-feasibility survey stage. Both the central and state governments have maintained that the project is a national security issue and essential to counter China’s mega dam project.
“The government never went to either the private landowners or the community landowners. Nobody was informed about the pre-feasibility survey. There was a lack of transparency and community members were not taken into confidence. That is why the common people are raising their voices,” Mize said.
Indigenous communities along the banks of the Siang River have argued that the project is a threat to not only their sources of livelihood but also their cultural heritage.
Referring to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the state government and sections of the Siang Valley, Mize claimed there were inconsistencies in the same.
“To gain a majority, some like-minded people were made to sign the MoU. In some instances, multiple people from the same family signed the MoU and they were counted as different households. That’s how a majority was reached,” Mize alleged.
An MoU dated September 2025 between the Arunachal Pradesh government and the SUMP Pro-PFR (Pre-Feasibility Report) Residents of Parong Village in Siang district stated that in the event that the project was feasible, the preparatory work for the project would be “carried out in consultation” with the affected families.
“The government of Arunachal Pradesh reiterates its commitment to ensuring specifically the economic, social, cultural and educational empowerment of all the project-affected families,” the MoU read.
Mize said, “The MoU mentions only PFR. However, in June last year, the government said the Cabinet had approved creation of alternative towns for Geku and Yingkiong villages. If the PFR is not yet complete, then how did the government go ahead with all these plans?”
“In multiple instances, senior leaders have mentioned that the dam will be constructed no matter what. Since the government is taking decisions unilaterally, we do not want even the PFR to happen. Currently, there is a huge trust issue in the Siang Valley,” Mize said.
BJP MLA Ojing Tasing, who represents Pangin constituency in Siang district, denied the allegation of the MoU being signed under duress. Speaking to The Indian Express, Tasing, who is also a state Cabinet minister, said, “In the recent past there have been frequent leadership changes in SIFF. How will the current post holders know what happened when the MoU was signed?”
He said that following incidents of alleged arson and vandalism in Pasighat on October 23, the state government was taking steps to ensure “such incidents are not repeated”. “We will continue with the PFR. For now, we are preparing the ground so that when the PFR is resumed, incidents like the one in Pasighat are not repeated,” Tasing said.
Dubit Siram, a representative of SIFF and a resident of Parong village, said, “If it is a matter of national security, then the government should understand that we are also a part of the same nation. Why is our existence being threatened?”