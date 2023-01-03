Meet Capt Shiva Chauhan, the first woman officer to get deployed at Siachen Glacier’s Kumar post

Captain Shiva Chauhan has become the first woman army officer to get operationally deployed on the Siachen Glacier, the world’s highest battlefield.

The officer was deployed at the Kumar post, located at an altitude of around 15,600 feet in Siachen, on Monday for a period of three months after she underwent rigorous training, Army officials said.

Captain Chouhan will be leading the team of Sappers entrusted with the task of carrying out various combat engineering assignments. (Fire and Fury Corps/ Twitter) Captain Chouhan will be leading the team of Sappers entrusted with the task of carrying out various combat engineering assignments. (Fire and Fury Corps/ Twitter)

The Leh-based Fire and Fire Corps tweeted the picture of the officer, calling her feat as ‘Breaking the Glass Ceiling’.

‘Breaking the Glass Ceiling’ Capt Shiva Chauhan of Fire and Fury Sappers became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed in Kumar Post, post completion of arduous training, at the highest battlefield of the world #Siachen.#SuraSoi@PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia @adgpi pic.twitter.com/nQbmJxvLQ4 — @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) January 3, 2023

Captain Chouhan will be leading the team of Sappers entrusted with the task of carrying out various combat engineering assignments, the Army said. The officer underwent rigorous training at the Siachen Battle School where she trained alongside the officers and men of the Indian Army, officials said, reported news agency PTI. The training included endurance training, ice wall climbing, avalanche and crevasse rescue and survival drills, they said.

#WATCH | Capt Shiva Chouhan becomes the first woman officer to get operationally deployed at the world’s highest battlefield, Siachen, after training at Siachen Battle School along with other personnel. (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/He6oPwdQM9 — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2023

Earlier, women officers were posted to Siachen base camp, located at about 9,000 feet, as part of their regular postings along with the unit.

Terming the move “an encouraging sign”, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed his best wishes to Capt Chauhan and said he was happy to see more women joining the armed forces and take every challenge in stride.

“Excellent news! I am extremely happy to see more women joining the Armed Forces and take every challenge in stride. It is an encouraging sign. My best wishes to Capt Shiva Chauhan,” he tweeted.

Located in the Karakoram range in the Himalayas, Siachen Glacier at the height of around 20,000 feet is known as the highest militarised zone in the world.