Siachen avalanche: At least eight jawans feared trapped under snow

At least eight Army jawans are feared trapped under snow after a patrol team in Siachen was struck by an avalanche on Monday afternoon. Rescue efforts are currently underway. The army said that the avalanche was reported at around 1500 hours in Northern Siachen Glacier.

Unconfirmed reports claimed that several Indian forward positions were also hit by the avalanche.

In 2016, 10 jawans were buried by an avalanche in Siachen. Lance Naik Hanamanthappa, who was rescued after being buried in snow for six days, had later passed away at a hospital in Delhi.

Siachen, known as the world’s highest battlefield, is at an altitude of 18,000 ft above sea level.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.