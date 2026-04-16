Red Fort blast: ‘Doctors’ module used explosives used in global terror incidents’

The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir, on Thursday filed its chargesheet in the terror conspiracy case involving a covert network that it calls the “Doctors Terror Module”. According to the agency, the module included Umar Un Nabi, the doctor who drove the car that exploded near the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10, 2025.

The chargesheet was filed against 10 accused persons in connection with an FIR registered at Nowgam police station in Srinagar. The investigation agency noted in its chargesheet that the group had identified Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP) — “a highly sensitive and volatile explosive used in several global terror incidents” — as a preferred material due to the relative ease of sourcing its precursor components.

The investigation in the case began in October last year, when “provocative posters” in the name of the proscribed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were seen to have come up in the Nowgam area of Srinagar. “The posters were aimed at spreading fear among the public, disturbing public order, and directly challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India,” the SIA said.

According to the agency, a sustained investigation revealed that the poster campaign was not an isolated act, but part of a larger, well-orchestrated terrorist conspiracy aimed at “reviving the banned terrorist outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH)”.

The accused, officials said, had formed a clandestine module, actively engaged in “radicalisation, recruitment and operational preparations for carrying out terrorist attacks across the country”.

The chargesheet also notes that the accused “deliberately used the name of JeM to exploit its notoriety and create psychological impact”, while covertly advancing the re-establishment and operational build-up of AGuH, reflecting what the agency termed a “calculated attempt” to mislead security agencies and conceal its true objectives.

The SIA said the module included highly educated individuals, including medical professionals, who are accused of actively disseminating extremist propaganda through digital platforms and undertaking procurement of material and experimental activities related to explosive fabrication, including within residential premises.

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The doctors named in the chargesheet were Muzamil Shakeel Ganaie from Pulwama, Adeel Ahmad Rather from Kulgam, Shaheen Saeed from Lucknow and Umar Un Nabi, the prime accused, “killed in the Red Fort suicide attack”. The blast near the Red Fort killed a total of 15 people.

Others named in the chargesheet are Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir Ul Ashraf Bhat, and Maqsood Ahmad Dar, all three of whom are from Nowgam. A cleric from Shopian, Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Zameer Ahmad Ahanger from Ganderbal, and Tufail Ahmad Bhat from Srinagar were also named.

The SIA said its investigation has unearthed “clinching and irrefutable evidence”, comprising recoveries, digital forensics, scientific analysis, and corroborative witness accounts, that firmly establish the complicity, active participation, and coordinated roles of each accused in the conspiracy. “The material brought on record exposes the depth and spread of the module,” officials said.