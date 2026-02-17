Two from Kashmir charged for ‘anti-national, secessionist, and pro-terrorist content’ on social media

During the investigation, SIA Kashmir identified multiple social media accounts being operated under pseudonyms by the accused to evade detection by law enforcement agencies. (File Photo)

The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir, has filed a charge sheet before against two accused for their involvement in alleged “unlawful and anti-national activities” linked to the proscribed terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen.

Altaf Hussain Wagay, from Behram, Shopian and Shabir Ahmad Sheikh, originally from Qaimoh, Kulgam, but “currently operating from across the border” have been named in the chargesheet.

“The case pertains to the dissemination and propagation of anti-national, secessionist, and pro-terrorist content through various social media platforms with the intent to radicalise youth and disturb public order in J&K,” agency officials said.

An FIR was registered at CIK/SIA police station in Kashmir last year under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after intelligence inputs revealed that “Pakistan based proscribed terrorist organisations, including Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad along with their proxies and sympathisers, were engaged in a coordinated conspiracy to disseminate anti-India and secessionist propaganda through online and offline channels”.