Two from Kashmir charged for ‘anti-national, secessionist, and pro-terrorist content’ on social media

Altaf Hussain Wagay, from Behram, Shopian and Shabir Ahmad Sheikh, originally from Qaimoh, Kulgam, but “currently operating from across the border” have been named in the chargesheet.

Written by: Naveed Iqbal
2 min readSrinagarFeb 17, 2026 10:47 PM IST
During the investigation, SIA Kashmir identified multiple social media accounts being operated under pseudonyms by the accused to evade detection by law enforcement agencies.During the investigation, SIA Kashmir identified multiple social media accounts being operated under pseudonyms by the accused to evade detection by law enforcement agencies. (File Photo)
The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir, has filed a charge sheet before against two accused for their involvement in alleged “unlawful and anti-national activities” linked to the proscribed terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen.

“The case pertains to the dissemination and propagation of anti-national, secessionist, and pro-terrorist content through various social media platforms with the intent to radicalise youth and disturb public order in J&K,” agency officials said.

An FIR was registered at CIK/SIA police station in Kashmir last year under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after intelligence inputs revealed that “Pakistan based proscribed terrorist organisations, including Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad along with their proxies and sympathisers, were engaged in a coordinated conspiracy to disseminate anti-India and secessionist propaganda through online and offline channels”.

Officials said that the objective of this campaign was to challenge the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, incite disaffection, and radicalise impressionable youth to further terrorist activities.

During the investigation, SIA Kashmir identified multiple social media accounts being operated under pseudonyms by the accused to evade detection by law enforcement agencies. “Their active role in spreading secessionist ideology, promoting terrorism and attempting to undermine the lawful administrative framework has been established,” the agency said.

Further investigation in respect of other suspects and associated conspirators is continuing under the relevant provisions of law.

Naveed Iqbal
Naveed Iqbal

