‘Shyama Prasad Mukherjee protected Assam from Pakistan, BJP will protect its Hindus’: Ram Madhav

BJP’s national general secretary Ram Madhav Friday blaming past governments for anomalies in National Register of Citizens (NRC) said, “In 1951, NRC was done in the entire country except Assam due to inefficiencies and disagreement of past governments. The Congress government successfully passed the Assam Accord in 1985 but ignored NRC and delayed the process by 70 years.”

Advertising

“We are dealing with a much-delayed project, so some anomalies are natural. But I can assure the people of Assam that we will fix the issues. Our government is committed to protecting all the genuine Indians along with persecuted Hindus who came to India till December 31, 2014,” he asserted.

The BJP national general secretary was in attendance at the 81st birth anniversary celebration of former BJP MLA late Bimolangshu Roy in Silchar on Friday evening. The event was organised by Bimolangshu Roy Foundation which took place on the premises of Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

Referring to Dr Shayma Prasad Mukherji’s role in ‘saving’ Assam from Pakistan, Madhav said, “We are followers of Dr Shayma Prasad Mukherji, providing adequate security to persecuted Bengalis is our tribute to the great leader from Bengal. Dr Mukherji actually saved Assam from being a part of Pakistan. Assam was a group-C state and was supposed to be a part of East Pakistan during partition but Dr Mukherji along with Gopinath Bardoloi saved it.”

Advertising

He further said, “Jinnah divided India and Dr Mukherji divided Pakistan by saving Assam, so this place is important for us. Barak Valley is the part of Assam which is also known as the land of refugees where most persecuted Hindu Bengalis took shelter and this place has nurtured BJP’s ideology since initial days. BJP knows how to pay tribute to its leaders and their contributions. No genuine Bengali will be deprived even if they fail to enlist their name in NRC.”

While delivering his keynote speech, Madhav said that by abrogating the special status conferred upon Jammu & Kashmir under Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown that he is capable of fixing historic errors. “Acceptance is in DNA of India, we gave shelter to Christians, Jews, Parsis in past, you can find Indian Jews in Israel till now. If India can give shelter to outsiders, we have the capacity of protecting our own people. Modi doesn’t hesitate to show his love for his culture and he will protect the victims of partition by bringing CAB,” Madhav added.

Madhav was invited as a speaker at the event, the theme of which was ‘Building India: United, Strong and Prosperous’. On Modi’s ‘New India’, he said, “New India doesn’t mean American version of India, we want to bring back Gandhi’s idea of India which Nehru denied. Gandhi wanted to develop villages but Nehru’s focus was on developing urban India. On January 27, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi predicted that it will take 50 years for people of India to realise that Nehru’s ideas were wrong. Congress after independence said they will alone develop the country and denied people’s participation. We want to involve each and every person in the process of development.”

The event was also attended by former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha, Silchar MP Rajdeep Rai, Assam forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya and other leaders.