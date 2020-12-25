Shweta Bhatt to address AMU students virtually

Shweta Bhatt, wife of former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, is going to virtually address students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Friday on the occasion of the centenary celebration of the university. Speaking with The Indian Express, Shweta said, “AMU has completed 100 years and the students community there wanted me to address them on the occasion. So, I will be addressing them tomorrow.”

Shweta said that her address will be through virtual mode.

On the subject of her address, Shweta said, “I am yet to decide that… I am going to address the students, the youths, the power, and the 100 years of AMU. That’s it.” In 2012, Shweta contested the Assembly elections from Maninagar constituency of Ahmedabad as a Congress candidate. The then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, had won the election from the constituenc