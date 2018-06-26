Shujaat Bukhari murder threat to free speech, says NHRC

A journalist participates in a silent protest against the brutal killing of senior Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari. (AP) A journalist participates in a silent protest against the brutal killing of senior Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari. (AP)

Observing that murder of senior journalist and editor of Rising Kashmir Shujaat Bukhari was “serious threat” to free speech and freedom of press in J&K, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Monday issued notices to the state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police seeking a detailed report on the investigation into the killing.

Bukhari and his two personal security officers (PSOs) were gunned down by unidentified gunmen at Press colony in Srinagar on June14. The NHRC, headed by Justice H L Dattu asked the J&K government to provide details of the attacks on media persons in the past two years and measures taken by the state government to prevent such incidents.

“The way, Shujaat Bukhari had been killed by the miscreants indicates that the media persons, even those who have been provided police protection by the state government, are not safe in the Valley. This is a case of violation of Right to Life of the victim and the incident is causing serious threat to free speech and freedom of press in the state,” the NHRC said in a statement.

“The commission has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, calling for detailed report in the matter,” it said. The commission has given the state government four weeks to reply to the notice.

