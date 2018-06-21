Shujaat Bukhari murder: Suspect held, no link with killers found

Bukhari edited the daily Rising Kashmir. Bukhari edited the daily Rising Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained a suspect in the assassination of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari and his two personal security officers. Police sources, said they have not been able to find any tangible link between him and the attackers so far.

Police sources said Abdul Majeed Zargar, a resident of Saderkote Payeen in Bandipore, has been detained for questioning. Sources said that on the day Bukhari was shot, Zargar was with Zubair Qadri, another suspect who has been arrested, for the whole day.

Police sources said that they are probing all angles. On the evening of June 14, three unidentified gunmen fired at Bukhari and his personal security officers from point blank range at Srinagar’s press colony. While Bukhari and one of his personal security officers were killed on the spot, the other personal security officer succumbed at the hospital. The attackers managed to escape and police have released CCTV footage of the suspected assailants on a bike seeking cooperation from public in their identification.

A day after the attack, police released a picture of another suspect, Zubair, and later arrested him from Saderbal on the outskirts of Srinagar. Police recovered a pistol from him that he had stolen from Bukhari’s guard — the act was caught on camera — after he was shot.

Police sources, however, claimed that the suspect is a drug addict and doesn’t seem to have any link with the assailants.

