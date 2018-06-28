Plot to kill Shujaat Bukhari hatched in Pakistan, executed by Lashkar-e-Toiba: J&K Police

The editor was murdered by LeT operatives and the plot was hatched in Pakistan, says J&K Police. The editor was murdered by LeT operatives and the plot was hatched in Pakistan, says J&K Police.

The J&K Police on Wednesday said that the conspiracy to murder senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari was hatched by Lashkar-e-Toiba and the plans were made in Pakistan. Addressing a press conference, IG SP Pani said, “We have tangible evidence to establish these were done from Pakistan. The evidence we have in cooperation of service providers is that they belong to Pakistan.”

Pani released names and photographs of four people identified in the murder of senior journalist which include Sajjad Gul LeT operative from Srinagar, Azad Ahmad Malik alias Dada from Anantnag, Muzafar Ahmad Bhat and Naveed Jatt. Police said that while Naveed Jatt was active in South Kashmir, Sajjad Gul is in Pakistan.

The police in its investigation found the use of social media in plotting the conspiracy to kill the editor of Rising Kashmir. Sajjad Gul was earlier arrested by Delhi Police in 2003, and later in 2016 by J&K police in terror cases. IG Pani said, “Gul left the country in March 2016, and a lookout notice is being procured against him. We have strong evidence which establishes that it was done by him.”

The Police, however, did not say anything about the motive behind the killing.

Bukhari (51), editor of the daily Rising Kashmir, was gunned down outside his office in Srinagar on June 14. Two of his personal security officers were also killed in the attack. Police had released CCTV footage of three attackers on a motorcycle. While one was wearing a helmet, another was wearing a mask.

“We have identified the attackers,” a top police officer privy to the investigation told The Indian Express. “Two of them are local militants from South Kashmir while the third is from Pakistan.” Sources said the attackers were identified on the basis of technical and human intelligence.

