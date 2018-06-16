Shujaat Bukhari killing a dastardly act: Prakash Javadekar

Shujaat Bukhari’s wife and son at his funeral in Kreeri. (Express Photo) Shujaat Bukhari’s wife and son at his funeral in Kreeri. (Express Photo)

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar has condemned the killing of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari, and said that terrorist activity will soon decline in Kashmir. “Just as Maoist activity has declined in various parts of the country, terrorism is also on the wane in several regions. These efforts in reducing violence will also be felt soon in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The minister was speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a conference. He said that shooting such a senior editor was a dastardly act and assured that the government would support the freedom of the press.

PCI seeks report

Chairman of Press Council of India C K Prasad on Friday condemned the killing of Bukhari, saying it was “not acceptable”. Taking suo motu cognizance of the killing, the PCI said it has directed the J&K government to file a report on the facts of the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App