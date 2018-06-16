Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • Shujaat Bukhari killing a dastardly act: Prakash Javadekar

Shujaat Bukhari killing a dastardly act: Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar said that shooting such a senior editor was a dastardly act and assured that the government would support the freedom of the press.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: June 16, 2018 3:09:49 am
Shujaat Bukhari’s wife and son at his funeral in Kreeri. (Express Photo)
Top News

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar has condemned the killing of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari, and said that terrorist activity will soon decline in Kashmir. “Just as Maoist activity has declined in various parts of the country, terrorism is also on the wane in several regions. These efforts in reducing violence will also be felt soon in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The minister was speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a conference. He said that shooting such a senior editor was a dastardly act and assured that the government would support the freedom of the press.

PCI seeks report

Chairman of Press Council of India C K Prasad on Friday condemned the killing of Bukhari, saying it was “not acceptable”. Taking suo motu cognizance of the killing, the PCI said it has directed the J&K government to file a report on the facts of the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now