Monday, January 11, 2021
Union Minister Shripad Naik injured, wife dead in Karnataka car accident

They were enroute Gokarna from Yellapur when the incident took place, ANI reported.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: January 11, 2021 10:37:28 pm
Shripad Naik, Shripad Naik remarks on media, media misuse anti India forces, Prasar Bharti, media freedom, indian expressShripad Naik is undergoing treatment in hospital. (File)

Union Ayush Minister Shripad Naik was critically injured after his car met with an accident near Ankola in Karnataka on Monday. While the minister has been hospitalised, his wife Vijaya Naik has succumbed to injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ensure proper arrangements for Naik’s treatment in Goa. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too requested Sawant to provide best treatment, and if need arises, fly Naik to Delhi. Rajnath also tweeted wishing for the minister’s speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the death of Ayush Minister’s wife.

“Shocked to know that the car which Union Minister Shripad Naik ji was travelling met with an accident in Uttara Kannada and the death of his wife. My heartfelt condolences on the tragic death of Smt Naik and prayers for the speedy recovery of Shri Naik and those injured,” he wrote on Twitter.

