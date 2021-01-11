Union Minister Shripad Naik injured, wife dead in Karnataka car accident

Union Ayush Minister Shripad Naik was critically injured after his car met with an accident near Ankola in Karnataka on Monday. While the minister has been hospitalised, his wife Vijaya Naik has succumbed to injuries.

They were enroute Gokarna from Yellapur when the incident took place, ANI reported.

Ayush Minister Shripad Naik has met with an accident near Ankola in Uttara Kannada dist of Karnataka. Driver lost control over the car. Minister is said to very critical but unfortunately his wife died on the spot @ABPNews @abpmajhatv pic.twitter.com/p4W0FzD2UW — Ganesh Thakur (@7_ganesh) January 11, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ensure proper arrangements for Naik’s treatment in Goa. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too requested Sawant to provide best treatment, and if need arises, fly Naik to Delhi. Rajnath also tweeted wishing for the minister’s speedy recovery.

रक्षा राज्य मंत्री श्री श्रीपद नाइक के सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल होने के समाचार से मैं स्तब्ध और अत्यंत दुखी हूँ।गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री श्री प्रमोद सावंत से मेरी बातचीत हुई है।श्रीपदजी के इलाज का समुचित प्रबंध राज्य सरकार कर रही है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि श्रीपदजी जल्दी स्वस्थ हों। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the death of Ayush Minister’s wife.

Shocked to know that the car which Union Minister Shripad Naik ji was travelling met with an accident in Uttara Kannada and the death of his wife. My heartfelt condolences on the tragic death of Smt Naik and prayers for the speedy recovery of Shri Naik and those injured. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) January 11, 2021

