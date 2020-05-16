Shringla: PM idea of self-reliance not isolationist

Shringla stressed that a self-reliant India will be a more “internationalist India”. (PTI) Shringla stressed that a self-reliant India will be a more “internationalist India”. (PTI)

In a bid to assuage concerns of the international community, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of “self-reliant” India does not mean that India will seek “self-centered” or “isolationist” arrangements. Rather, he stressed that a self-reliant India will be a more “internationalist India”.

Shringla, who gave a virtual address to the National Defence College on ‘India’s Foreign Policy Options in the Emerging World Order’ on Friday, said, “Economic diplomacy, the diplomacy of globalisation through regimes such as the G20 and WTO, and linking up with global capital and technology flows is a major focus area.

“As we remain engaged globally, we also need to become atma-nirbhar or self-reliant, as the Prime Minister observed in his address to the nation recently, to recover from the current crisis. We do not, however, seek self-centered or isolationist arrangements when we speak of self-reliance. A self-reliant India will automatically be a more internationalist India.”

