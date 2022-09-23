Shrikant Tyagi gets bail from High Court

The Allahabad High Court Thursday granted bail to Shrikant Tyagi, arrested for assaulting a woman at Grand Omaxe society in Noida last month.

Tyagi was arrested on August 9 by Noida police in Meerut. He was booked under Sections 354 (outraging modesty of woman and assault), 447 (criminal trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police later filed an FIR against him under the Gangster Act after a group of men, allegedly his supporters, barged into the housing society, seeking the woman complainant’s arrest.

Tyagi was also accused of using UP government stickers on his vehicles, allegedly in an attempt to “intimidate”, and a case of impersonation was also registered against him.

Tyagi was given bail in three cases by a local court but it was denied in the case relating to the Gangster Act.

Tyagi had then moved the High Court.