Vaishno Devi Shrine Board wins Centre’s water conservation award

In 2019, the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board received the ‘Best Swachh Iconic Place’ award under the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Mission. (File)

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has bagged the first prize for water conservation management in the category of best institution, resident welfare association and religious organisation for successful campus usage, from the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The award was announced during the two-day 2nd National Water Award-2019 ceremony, which concluded on Thursday. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, while the awards were given by Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Minister of State Rattan Lal Kataria.

Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, who received the award virtually, thanked the ministry for recognising the work done by the Shrine Board with respect to water conservation and proper water management.

This is not the first such award the board has won.

In 2019, the Shrine Board received the ‘Best Swachh Iconic Place’ award under the initiative of the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Mission, while in 2017, it got the ‘Special Swachh Iconic Place’ award under Swachhta Hi Seva campaign of the Government of India.

