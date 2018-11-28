SHRC seeks report on infant hit by stray pellet in Shopian

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought a report from the J-K police and the administration, asking them to file a detailed report on the pellet injury to a 20 month-old-baby girl in South Kashmir on Sunday.

The victim Hiba Nisar, suffered a pellet injury on her right eye at their native village in Kapren-Batgund area in Shopian district, post-encounter on Sunday. Her mother Marsala Jan had told The Indian Express that while clashes were going on in the area, the security forces fired pellets. She said she was trying to move out of the house as intense tear gas shelling had caused breathing problems. She was holding Hiba in her arms when the pellets were fired.

On Tuesday, the SHRC chief Justice (Rtd) Bilal Nazki issued notice to the SSP Shopian and Deputy Commissioner(DC) Shopian on the petition filed by chairman International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Muhammad Ahsan Untoo. Nazki confirmed to The Indian Express that a report has been sought from the authorities. “We have sought a report from both police and district administration and asked them to give their version of the events,” he said.

In the petition, Untoo has prayed that detailed status report regarding the case of pellet victim.

“It is therefore prayed that the Hon’ble commission may take cognizance of the matter and direct the respondents to furnish the detailed status report regarding the case of pellet victim and conduct the enquiry commission headed by SHRC investigation team who has been constituted in the meantime pending in the concerned officers. It is also prayed that the legal heirs of the victim may be provided compensation in favour of the blinded victim in the interest of justice,” the petition reads.

Hiba, who has been discharged from Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar on Monday afternoon, is likely to go undergo another surgery on Wednesday. SMHS doctors say the victim might lose the vision in the affected eye but any clarity about it will be known only after the next surgery.