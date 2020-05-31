Shramik special train service closed in Gujarat

From more than 40 trains per day until earlier this week, the number declined to 25 on Wednesday, 19 on Thursday, 13 on Friday, and 10 on Saturday. (Representational) From more than 40 trains per day until earlier this week, the number declined to 25 on Wednesday, 19 on Thursday, 13 on Friday, and 10 on Saturday. (Representational)

The Labour and Employment department of the Gujarat government on Sunday said that as many as 1,017 trains were run between May 2 and May 31 ferrying 15.18 lakh migrant workers to their home states and thereby announced the closure of Shramik Special train service.

According to officials, at least 77% of the total 15.18 lakh migrant workers were sent to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and remaining were sent to West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir.

“Gujarat has run 1,017 special trains, which ferried 15.18 lakh workers home. Gujarat is the first state to complete the task of sending back migrant workers safely to their destinations, thereby minimising labour distress and unrest due to migration. This was the biggest planned migration by any state in Independent India, and it has been made possible by great teamwork and coordination between district authorities, departments, and various agencies involved,” said Vipul Mittra, additional chief secretary, labour and employment department.

Mittra, who is also the state’s nodal officer for transport of migrant workers, students, pilgrims, tourists, and other stranded persons on special trains, said that the number of passengers moved from Gujarat is also the highest in the country.

“Today, we have planned seven trains, and we will be closing the Shramik special trains from tomorrow,” said Mittra.

As per officials, the data sent by the Ministry of Indian Railways has showed that Gujarat has topped the states in India when it comes to running Shramik Special trains and out of the 15.18 lakh workers who travelled on them, the highest 8.20 lakh workers went to Uttar Pradesh, 3.50 lakh to Bihar, and 1.31 lakh to Odisha.

