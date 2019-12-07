Justice must never take form of revenge: CJI Bobde a day after Hyderabad ‘encounter’

Justice Bobde was addressing a gathering in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. (Express File Photo) Justice Bobde was addressing a gathering in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. (Express File Photo)

A day after the Telangana Police killed all the four accused in the November 27 rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in an exchange of fire, Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde pointed out that the “justice must never take the form of revenge”.

“Recent events in the country has sparked off the old debate with new vigour. There is no doubt that the criminal justice system must reconsider its position and attitude towards time, laxity, and the eventual time it takes to dispose of the criminal matter,” CJI Bobde said while addressing a gathering in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. “But I don’t think justice can ever be and ought to be instant, and justice must never ever take the form of revenge. I believe justice loses its character of justice if it becomes revenge.”

In the wee hours of Friday, the Telangana Police took all the four accused to Chattapally in an attempt to recreate the crime scene when they allegedly tried to escape after attacking the police.

The four men were gunned down in an exchange of fire with a 10-member armed police group, after two of the accused snatched pistols from the police party who had brought them to the scene of crime for collection of further evidence and reconstruction of scene, said Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar.

Hours after the incident, the Telangana High Court directed the state government to preserve the bodies of four till 8.00 pm on December 9. The High Court gave the order on a representation received in the office of the Chief Justice, requesting judicial intervention into the incident, alleging it was an extrajudicial killing.

The four men were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the doctor by smothering her and later burning her body. They were in police custody.

The bodies of the four accused were found within a radius of 50 m.

