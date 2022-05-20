scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Show patriotism through acts of kindness: PM

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
May 20, 2022 2:32:35 am
Deeds of kindness and responsibility in everyday life can make one patriotic and people need not look for “big actions” to show their “deshbhakti (patriotism)”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday.

Addressing the Yuva Shivir of the Kundaldham Swaminaryan sect via video-conferencing in Vadodara, Modi urged the youth attending the event to dedicate “one year until August 15, 2023” to perform acts of “deshbhakti”, beginning with a complete shift to digital currency.

Setting a goal for the youth attending the gathering to give up on using cash, Modi said, “I request you to do something… As part of Amrut Mahotsav, until August 15, 2023, you along with your family and friends should resolve to not use cash… use only digital currency… Your resolve will change so many lives…”

