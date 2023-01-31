Should prepare kids for life after school, says Rukmini Banerji

“What do we want a 15-year-old or a 16-year-old in India to be able to do, think, prioritise…we need a major rethink,” said Rukmini Banerji, chief executive officer, Pratham Education Foundation.

She was speaking at a explained.Live session on ‘Pandemic and after: State of education’, where she discussed takeaways from the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2022 and the way ahead.

Banerji said, “In NEP (National Education Policy), we know what the goal is… what do you want children to be. Some articulation of what kind of young person does India need. I think that this intense competition at the high-school level is only going to intensify. There’s only a small fraction of employment in the organised sector. Preparing for life needs to come in early… the crisis is not looming, it’s here. We have such high aspirations, but we aren’t preparing children for doing many things that are possible. We have a big focus on individual excellence… How do we create a whole young cohort who are prepared for life, prepared for work and are able to show it. Right now, there’s only a marksheet.”

While ASER-2022 showed that enrolment has gone up, Banerji pointed to variations in attendance patterns across the country. “If I look at enrolment numbers going up, we don’t see much change in attendance patterns. Now that we have high enrolment, we need to look at attendance more seriously… we have several states in which average attendance on a given day is between 55% and 60%, which poses big problems,” she said.

On learning losses during the Covid pandemic, Banerji said: “I see everybody worried about the learning loss, I’m actually not as worried. We could have been in a completely different place, we have a policy umbrella now, there are practical things happening, we have current data. We should use all of these to make the most of this.”

She added, “What we need now is a big, big effort. From the government school side, you can see a much bigger effort happening… ASER data should be looked at in this way… where do we need to go. Motivation to teach and motivation to learn were probably much higher once schools opened than in business-as-usual times. The real challenge is, how do we keep this energy and momentum going.”

Banerji was in conversation with Uma Vishnu, Deputy Editor at The Indian Express.