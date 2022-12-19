‘Should not disrespect our jawans’: Jaishankar objects to ‘pitai’ word by Rahul Gandhi

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar Monday hit out at the Opposition as it walked out of the Rajya Sabha after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected their demand for a debate on Chinese incursion in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Our soldiers are standing at a height of 13,000 feet in Yangtse and guarding our border. They should be respected and appreciated,” Jaishankar said. The minister also expressed his displeasure over the recent remarks on on Indian Army by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, adding that the word ‘pitai’ (being beaten) should not be used for the country’s soldiers.

“We have no problem with political criticism but we should not disrespect our jawans. I have heard that my own understanding needs to be deepened. When I see who is giving the advice I can only bow and respect,” Jaishankar said.

In a press conference last week, Gandhi while talking about the Tawang clash had said, “humare jawan seema par pit rahe hain (our jawans are being thrashed by Chinese soldiers in Arunachal).”

Responding to Opposition’s criticism that the government is not taking appropriate steps to de-escalate the situation at Chinese borders, Jaishankar said, “if we were indifferent to China, who sent the Indian Army to the border? If we were indifferent to China, why are we pressurising China for de-escalation and disengagement today? Why are we saying publicly that our relations are not normal?”

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal too attacked the Opposition for behaving like an “obstructionist” and said that they don’t believe in the rules and regulations in the functioning of the Parliament.

Addressing a press conference here in the national capital, Piyush Goyal said: “Today in the Rajya Sabha, we witnessed the frustration and the complete absence of decorum from the Opposition parties. Their frustration reached at a level where they don’t even believe in any rules and regulations in the functioning of Parliament.” “They are even denying the rulings and observations of the Chair. Unfortunately, the Opposition is behaving as an obstructionist and destructive,” Goyal added.