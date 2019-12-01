‘Should not be stigma or taboo’, say doctors at international meet on menopause management

The Indian Menopause Society in collaboration with the regional office for South East Asia of the World Health Organisation (WHO) held the first of its kind two-day international meet on Menopausal Management for general practitioners, nurses and midwives, at Chandigarh.

Besides India, delegates from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Thailand are also attending the expert group meet.

In her inaugural address on Saturday, Dr Neelam Aggarwal, President Indian Menopause Society said that there was an emergent need to generate a massive awareness campaign to make women aware of their health especially during the pre and post menopause phases.

“Good clinical and practical training material needs to be provided, besides providing the required briefing manual to primary care physicians regarding the hormonal changes in women between the age group of 50 to 60,” she said, adding that the finalisation of the training material would be based on the expert group meetings of the SEAR countries.

Women from diverse sections of society will be covered by the expert group before finalising the training material, she added.

Dr Neena Raina, director, department of family health gender and life course and coordinator Health through the Life Course (HLC), while addressing the inaugural session emphasised on the need of evolving a programme to care for the health of women in the age group of 50 to 60 especially when they start the menopausal process. She added that this age group is not covered in any health programme so far.

Quoting statistics, she said that by the 2050, 1.2 billion women will be going through this phase. “Menopause should not be taken either as a stigma or a taboo. Rather it should be talked about, to allow us to support each other through this phase without any hassle,” Dr Raina said.