Shot fired at Farooq Abdullah from point-blank range, he escapes unhurt

J&K chief minister and National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah escaped unhurt after shots were fired at him during a wedding.

A gunshot was fired from close range towards former J&K chief minister and National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday night. Abdullah, who was attending a wedding in the Greater Kailash area of Jammu, was not hit. An official word from the police on the incident is awaited.

Police have taken the suspect into custody. A video purportedly shows the shooter approaching Abdullah, who is in an entourage, from the rear and shooting near his ear.

“Allah is kind. My father had a very close shave. The details are sketchy at the moment, but what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within point-blank range and discharge a shot. It was only the close protection team that deflected the shot and ensured that the assassination attempt failed. There are more questions than answers at the moment, including but not limited to how someone was able to get this close to a Z+ NSG-protected former CM,” J&K CM and Farooq’s son Omar Abdullah posted on X.