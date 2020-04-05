Shots fired at mosque in Gurgaon’s Dhankot village, FIR registered

Miscreants opened fire at the mosque Saturday night (Representational) Miscreants opened fire at the mosque Saturday night (Representational)

A group of unidentified men opened fire at a mosque in Gurgaon’s Dhankot village late Saturday night. No injuries have been reported. According to the police, an FIR has been registered in the matter on the basis of the complaint submitted by the Imaam, who was sleeping on the terrace of the structure when the incident happened.

“He has alleged that at least 3 people on a motorcycle opened fire on the structure around 12 am. He was sleeping on the terrace at the time and woke up to the sound of the gunshots,” said Inspector Pankaj Kumar, Station House Officer of the Rajendra Park police station.

“We have lodged an FIR on the basis of the complaint, under relevant sections of the Arms Act. Some empty cartridges have been found at the spot, and investigations are underway to identify the accused. We are also trying to procure footage from CCTV cameras in the area to see if those can provide us with any leads,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd