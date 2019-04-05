IAF refutes US media report, reiterates it shot down Pak F-16 jet in dogfight on Feb 27

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Friday refuted claims by a US media report earlier today that said Pakistan did not lose any F-16 jet in the aerial combat on February 27. The IAF reiterated that a MiG-21 Bison had shot down the Pakistani F-16 jet in the Nowshera sector.

“During the aerial engagement, one MiG 21 Bison of the IAF shot down an F-16 in Nowshera sector,” the IAF said in a statement.

IAF’s assertion comes in the wake of US-based Foreign Policy magazine’s report that cited US government officials saying that Pakistan’s F-16 combat jets “have all been accounted for”. As the report contradicted IAF claims, Pakistan military urged its Indian counterpart to “speak the truth” about the “actual losses” in the dogfight that took place after Pakistan Air Force retaliated to India’s airstrikes on ‘non-military targets’ in Balakot.

The aerial combat ensued after Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft violated Indian airspace in J&K, a day after IAF struck a terror camp inside Pakistani territory. The Pakistani jets attempted air strikes but caused little damage on the ground as the bombs fell in uninhabited areas near military installations.

The intrusion over Nowshera and Krishna Ghati sectors of Rajouri and Poonch districts was thwarted by the IAF which lost a MiG-21 Bison — its pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, ejected across the Line of Control and was in Pakistani custody for two days before being repatriated in compliance to the Geneva Conventions.