A man accused of robbery was shot dead by the Dehradun Police in an alleged encounter in the capital in the early hours of Thursday. The police have alleged that the deceased had shot at the SHO of Premnagar police station, and the encounter was an act of self-defence.
According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Akram, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli and had been accused in at least four cases in Dehradun and multiple others in UP.
The police have claimed that the man was being chased after he allegedly committed robbery. Listing the cases registered against him, including murder, the SSP Parmendra Dobhal: “When the police team pursued them, the accused opened fire on the police team. In the incident, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Premnagar sustained a gunshot injury. In retaliatory fire carried out by the police in self-defence, one accused was injured”.
The deceased had more than a dozen serious criminal cases registered against him in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, including murder, robbery, and dacoity, police said. “In another robbery case, Shamli police had also earlier declared a reward of Rs 5,000 on his arrest while he was absconding,” Dobhal said.
The police have claimed that FSL identified the accused through his mobile phone retrieved from the spot, and they traced his criminal history to find his alleged role in the 2014 murder. “Along with his associates, he had committed a dacoity at a house in the Balawala area, during which the family members were held hostage and a young man named Ankit was shot dead, and other members of the family were seriously injured while jewellery and cash were looted from the house. In that case, the accused Akram remained absconding for about three years, and he was arrested in 2017 by Dehradun police,” the officer said.
On the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday, it was informed that a person was shot at. Upon receiving the information, the SHO of Premnagar along with police force immediately reached the spot, where the injured person, Devaraj, who works as a contractor, stated that some persons travelling in a black car with a Gujarat registration number had intercepted his scooter, shot him, and looted his bag containing Rs 2 lakh, a mobile phone, a diary related to financial transactions, and other documents, and fled towards Vishranti, police claimed. The police team saw a black car moving in the forest; upon chasing it, the accused in the car opened fire on the police team, abandoned the vehicle, and fled into the forest.
“When chased further, they again fired at the police team, in which one bullet hit the SHO, Premnagar. In retaliatory fire by the police in self-defence, one accused was shot, while the other escaped towards the forest. From the injured accused, police recovered one country-made pistol, one country-made firearm and the entire looted property. The injured SHO, the accused, and the robbery victim were taken to the Primary Health Centre, Premnagar, and from there all three were referred to a higher centre, where, during treatment at Coronation Hospital, the injured accused died,” the officer claimed.
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In connection with the robbery incident, on the basis of the complaint given by Devaraj, an FIR has been registered under sections including attempted murder, with details of the encounter.
Aiswarya Raj is a Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, covering Uttarakhand. She brings sound journalistic experience to her role, having started her career at the organisation as a sub-editor with the Delhi city team. She subsequently developed her reporting expertise by covering Gurugram and its neighbouring districts before transitioning to her current role as a resident correspondent in Dehradun. She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) and the University of Kerala.
She has reported on the state politics, governance, environment and wildlife, and gender. Aiswarya has undertaken investigations using the Right to Information Act on law enforcement, public policy and procurement rules in Uttarakhand. She has also attempted narrative journalism on socio-economic matters affecting local communities.
This specific, sustained focus on critical regional news provides the necessary foundation for high trustworthiness and authoritativeness on topics concerning Uttarakhand. ... Read More