‘Shot at SHO, fled into forest’ — Dehradun robbery accused killed in police ‘encounter’

A man accused of robbery was shot dead by the Dehradun Police in an alleged encounter in the capital in the early hours of Thursday. The police have alleged that the deceased had shot at the SHO of Premnagar police station, and the encounter was an act of self-defence.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Akram, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli and had been accused in at least four cases in Dehradun and multiple others in UP.

The police have claimed that the man was being chased after he allegedly committed robbery. Listing the cases registered against him, including murder, the SSP Parmendra Dobhal: “When the police team pursued them, the accused opened fire on the police team. In the incident, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Premnagar sustained a gunshot injury. In retaliatory fire carried out by the police in self-defence, one accused was injured”.