Shot at point blank range, 2 migrants had moved to Kashmir hoping to earn a little extra

Bhupendra Bhaina, one of the two victims in the south Kashmir terror attack. (File Photo)

The two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh killed in Friday’s terror attack in south Kashmir had gone to the Union Territory just months ago in the hope of earning a better living.

Speaking to The Indian Express from Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, Anurag Bhaina, the younger brother of one of the dead workers, said the family learnt about the incident through their maternal uncle, who is also currently in Jammu and Kashmir.

“My brother Bhupendra had been working in Jammu and Kashmir for the last four to five months. On Friday night, I received a call from my maternal uncle, Ganpat, informing me that Bhupendra had been shot by terrorists. He has left behind his wife and a three-year-old son,” Anurag Bhaina added.