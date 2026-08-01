Shot at point blank range, 2 migrants had moved to Kashmir hoping to earn a little extra

2 migrant workers from Chhattisgarh who travelled to Jammu and Kashmir in search of work were killed on Saturday, leaving behind grieving families.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar, Jayprakash S Naidu
3 min readAug 1, 2026 03:27 PM IST
MigrantBhupendra Bhaina, one of the two victims in the south Kashmir terror attack. (File Photo)
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The two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh killed in Friday’s terror attack in south Kashmir had gone to the Union Territory just months ago in the hope of earning a better living.

Speaking to The Indian Express from Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, Anurag Bhaina, the younger brother of one of the dead workers, said the family learnt about the incident through their maternal uncle, who is also currently in Jammu and Kashmir.

“My brother Bhupendra had been working in Jammu and Kashmir for the last four to five months. On Friday night, I received a call from my maternal uncle, Ganpat, informing me that Bhupendra had been shot by terrorists. He has left behind his wife and a three-year-old son,” Anurag Bhaina added.

When asked how much more money they are able to make as labourers outside the state, Anurag Bhaina said, “We get around Rs 150 to Rs 250 more per day.”

Thereafter, describing the family’s financial and emotional distress, Anurag Bhaina said, “Our parents are not well, and we are not in a position to travel to Kashmir. The authorities have informed us that my brother’s last rites will be performed in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Bhupendra Bhaina was the eldest among three siblings, including two brothers and a sister. The family hails from Chuiya village in Chhattisgarh’s Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district. Earlier, like his younger brother, he also worked as a migrant labourer in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi.

He was initially critically injured in the terror attack while another labourer from Chhattisgarh, Deepak Ratre, was killed on the spot after they were shot at point-blank range by terrorists.

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Bhupendra Bhaina was first admitted to Government Medical College, Anantnag, and later referred to SKIMS Srinagar for specialised treatment following surgery. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning, taking the death toll in the attack to two.

The other victim, Deepak Ratre, 24, was the sole earner for his family. He was a resident of Bundeli village in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district.

Speaking with the media, his uncle Haldhar Ratre said, “He had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir with his wife around seven to eight months ago to work at a brick kiln because he was getting better wages. The couple left behind their 4-year-old child with his minor sister back at their home in Chhattisgarh. Deepak’s father had died when he was young. His younger brother is physically disabled. With him gone, there is no one left in the family to earn a livelihood.”

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the deaths and described the killings of the two workers in the “cowardly terror attack” as deeply painful.

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He said necessary directions had been issued to officials and assured that the Chhattisgarh government stood firmly with the bereaved families and would extend all possible assistance.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

 

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