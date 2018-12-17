Shortly after taking charge, MP CM Kamal Nath issues order to waive off farmers’ loans

Immediately after taking charge as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath Monday signed an order to waive off short-term loans of farmers in the state.

Farmers who had taken loans from nationalized and cooperative banks before March 31, 2018 will be eligible for the loan waiver, according to Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Rajesh Rajora. The state government is acting on its pre-poll promise to waive off farmers’ loans within 10 days after the Congress party is elected to power.

The order stated, “Madhya Pradesh Government has taken a decision to write off short-term crop loan of eligible farmers up to the limit of Rs two lakh, as on March 31, 2018, from nationalised and cooperative banks.”

After winning the state assembly polls on December 11, Congress president Rahul Gandhi assured that farmers in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will soon get a loan waiver as promised by the party.

CM, Madhya Pradesh, waives farm loans. 1 done. 2 to go. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 17, 2018

Addressing a public rally on June 7 at Pipliya Mandi in Mandsaur district, Gandhi had said: “Here Kamal Nath (MP Congress president) and Jyotiraditya Scindia (the state Congress poll campaign committee chairman) are sitting. The day the Congress comes to power in MP, count 10 days, I say with guarantee that farmer loans will be waived within 10 days. It won’t take even the eleventh day.” Later, this announcement was included in the Congress manifesto, titled `Vachan Patra’.

Earlier in the day, 72-year-old Kamal Nath was sworn in as the 18th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh after the Congress named the nine-time Lok Sabha member from Chhindwara to head the state Congress Legislature Party, following hours of hectic parleys held by party chief Rahul Gandhi and party leaders.

Nath was administered the oath of office by Governor Anandiben Patel at the Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh were present during the ceremony, along with several opposition leaders.

(Inputs from PTI)