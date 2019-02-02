Shortlisted names ‘cleared’, govt to name CBI chief soon

Hours after the Supreme Court expressed its displeasure over the delay in appointment of a regular director for the CBI, the selection panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have cleared three shortlisted names, from which the government is expected to announce a name soon.

The selection panel met for the second time in less than 10 days on Friday to pick the new CBI chief.

According to a report by PTI, senior IPS officers Javeed Ahmed, Rajni Kant Misra, S S Deswal and Shivanand Jha are said to be among the frontrunners for the post.

The agency report also quoted a senior government saying, “The meeting was inconclusive. No decision could be taken during the meeting.”

Besides Prime Minister Modi, the panel comprises Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court told the Centre that the post of CBI director is “sensitive” and “important”, and it is not good to keep the agency under an interim director for longer period.

On January 10, the committee had removed Alok Verma from the post of director over charges of corruption and dereliction of duty in a 2-1 decision. Kharge had expressed dissent over Verma’s removal.

M Nageswara Rao has been working as interim CBI director since then.

According to the PTI report, among the front-runners, Ahmed, a 1984-batch IPS officer, is at present the chief of National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences in his cadre state – Uttar Pradesh.

Misra, also from the same batch, is head of BSF.

Deswal, another 1984-batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre, is director-general of ITBP, whereas Jha, a 1983-batch IPS, is at present head of Gujarat Police.

The selection panel had earlier met on January 25 but could not arrive at a decision after Kharge objected to the lack of background information, including details of career and experience, of the candidates on the list placed before the panel. Sources said the government had then placed a list containing names of around 80 officers with no background information about the candidates.