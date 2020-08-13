Shortage of doctors: govt makes it must for medicos to work in govt hospitals

“If they don’t do so, they will be fined heavily,” said an official of the Medical Education Department. (Representational)

To deal with the increasing demand for doctors amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government has made it mandatory for doctors completing MD, MS and PG Diploma courses from state government-run medical colleges to serve in government hospitals.

According to the Medical Education Department, students passing MD and MS courses will have to serve for at least a year in the government hospitals, while the PG diploma course students will have to serve two years.

“If they don’t do so, they will be fined heavily,” said an official of the Medical Education Department.

“It is because of the shortage of doctors due to the pandemic that such a move is being undertaken. Students completing MD, MS and PG Diploma courses will be appointed to the post of senior resident doctor at government hospitals, which is a very sought-after position. They will get an experience certificate, which will help them in getting teaching positions at medical colleges,” said Dr KK Gupta, Director, Medical Education.

According to an official of the department, principals, vice-chancellors and directors of government medical colleges can now appoint fresh graduates this year to the post of resident doctors or senior resident doctors. “They will rely on merit where appointments exceed the vacant positions,” said the official.

