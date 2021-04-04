Short film on lockdown-hit family picked up by Cannes

Surat-based writer-director Abhishek Galshar’s idea culminated in a 4 minute, 20 second Hindi film on the situation of a poor family during the Covid-induced nationwide lockdown (Representational)

“Once, I read somewhere that a woman had taken to prostitution since she was not able to recharge her daughter’s phone for her studies. The idea struck me and I talked to the artists and finally we worked on it.”

Surat-based writer-director Abhishek Galshar’s idea culminated in a 4 minute, 20 second Hindi film on the situation of a poor family during the Covid-induced nationwide lockdown. The movie, titled ‘The Lockdown’, has been shortlisted for a showcase at the Festival De Cannes — scheduled for July 6-17.

The film has already bagged awards of ‘Best Short Film’ in the Berlin Flash Film Awards and the Gold Movie Awards.

Galshar chose the story of one family to highlight the problems middle class and poor families faced during the lockdown.

“How the Covid pandemic and later, the lockdown affected a poor family comprising a young couple and their child, who is a student, staying in a makeshift house. During lockdown, husband lost his job, and after two months of lockdown, when online education started, his wife forced herself into prostitution, to be able to afford to recharge her daughter’s mobile internet and pay the school fees,” said Galshar.



Speaking about the lockdown, he said: “I have seen people who faced great problems — majorly financial problems — during the lockdown and even after ‘Unlock 1.0 and 2.0’. Many people have lost their jobs, and school authorities demanded fees from the students. The lives of middle class and lower families were terrible.”

Neetu Tanwar played the protagonist mother in ‘The Lockdown’ with Omprakash Prajapati playing her husband and Peehu Binjani playing her daughter.

The film moves through shots in colour to black and white as per the mood.



Galshar added, “We shot for three hours in one day at a place in Olpad town in Surat district, and one day for editing. I have got confirmation through mail from selection committee of Festival D. Cannes and event will take place in June or July month this year. I am also planning to put my short film in Goa Film Festival.”